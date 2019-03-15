Rick Gates Sentencing Delayed 60 Days; Mueller's Work Continues

Rick Gates will not be sentenced for at least another sixty days, signaling that his cooperating testimony is still useful, and being used, by the Mueller investigation.

Jill Wine-Banks pointed out that there is just too much evidence that has to be looked through for this to be "wrapped up" as some have been predicting. The fact that Andrew Weissman is leaving the Mueller team may not be an indication of a final Mueller report after all.

And Natasha Bertrand said there are two specific areas where Gates may further the investigation: The August 6 meeting with Paul Manafort, and the Trump Inaugural Committee's alleged foreign (illegal) donors.

PS You gotta love Jill Wine-Banks pin today, as always.