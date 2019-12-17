Rick Gates Sentenced: Trump Campaign Criminal Cooperated Fully

(Above video from August of 2018 gives background to the crimes to which Rick Gates admitted.)

Rick Gates receives a lenient sentence, 45 days, three years probation, a $20,000 fine, and 300 hours community service. All of this with the blessing of federal prosecutors, because he REALLY helped them. Wapo:

Gates’s original plea deal called for a possible five- or six-year prison term, but federal prosecutors in court filings last week said they would not oppose his attorney’s request for no prison time, citing “extraordinary assistance” in the special counsel investigation, which sought to learn whether any Americans conspired with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election... While Manafort battled some of his charges through trial and reneged on a plea deal by lying to prosecutors after admitting guilt to other offenses, Gates never backtracked from his plea or cooperation. Gates voluntarily admitted to criminal conduct that prosecutors did not previously know of and pledged to keep cooperating “in several ongoing matters” after his sentencing, prosecutors said.

Gates's testimony brought down Manafort and Roger Stone.

Politico's Darren Samuelson provided a detailed description of the court activity this morning.

Jackson ends the hearing addressing the defendant: "Mr. Gates, I’m 100 percent certain that this criminal justice system is not going to see you again. And I hope you will convey my concern to your wife." Gates' wife has breast cancer. — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) December 17, 2019

Highly likely that Michael Flynn will not receive this kind of treatment.