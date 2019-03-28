Trump: Shooting Down Migrants With Machine Guns Is A 'Very Effective Way' To Control The Border

Trump bragged to Sean Hannity Wednesday night on Fox News that when other countries machine gun down migrants trying to cross the border, it's a very effective way to control the situation.

Trump didn't say what countries actually murdered migrants at their borders, but he didn't frown on slaughtering innocent people looking for asylum.

Trump, who rarely ever faces real questions from the U.S. media, phoned it in to Hannity last night so he could strut and prune on their airwaves, whine about Democrats on the Mueller report, and offer nonsensical solutions to problems he created.

Hannity brought up the thirty five day government shutdown Trump demanded over his border wall funding and of course made believe Democrats were the villains.

Sean said Congress couldn't override Trump's veto after he was rebuked by both parties for declaring a national emergency to try and steal monies to build his vanity project.

Hannity then asked the most difficult questions of the evening.

Hannity said, "We now know that they couldn't override the veto and that means how much money now is available for the wall? What is the status, the progress, how nay more miles need to be built, how many have you repaired? Where are we with all this?"

Blistering!

Trump replied by saying he's built and repaired "many, many miles" of walls and barriers already with billions of dollars.

Trump alleged we are under a foreign invasion at the border and used the same lies he told during the run-up to the midterm elections.

Trump claimed when Congress rebuked him, it wasn't a big thing and even said he got "great support" in Congress even though twelve Republican senators voted against his national emergency declaration.

Trump said, "If you go to a lot of the general's they will tell you this is a national emergency. We need to defend our country. People pouring in. Now, we are capturing these people, we're getting em'."

And then Trump went off into an autocratic madman trance of some kind.

Trump continued, "But you know we don't do like other countries. These other countries stand there with machine guns ready to fire, we can't do that and I wouldn't want to do that, okay? It's a very effective way of doing it and I wouldn't want to do it. We can't do it."

Trump can't do it because it is murder, period.

Is Trump saying to his minions that he won't murder the migrants trying to seek asylum in America as long as he can keep his border wall money?

Hannity was silent for that portion.

I wonder if Hannity had another private convo with Trump, like he does every night after his show.