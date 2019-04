April’s full moon is known as the Full Pink Moon. It got the name because one of the early spring flowers, wild ground phlox, also known as pink moss, starts to appear.

Other names for the April full moon are Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

The Full Pink Moon appears in the sky this evening. Give it a gander if the cloud cover doesn't obscure it too much.

What are you listening to tonight?