CNN Host Mercilessly Mocks Trump And Limbaugh: 'Hillary Is That Powerful?'

Shortly after Donald Trump ranted on the White House lawn about how mean and nasty Democrats are while bragging about his lawlessness, CNN host John King let fly with some facts, some sarcasm and a whole lot of mocking. It was, quite frankly, a welcome departure from the mealy-mouthed pundits who won't call Trump a lawless tyrant the way they ought to.

King started with Trump's whiny and absurd complaint that no one is investigating Hillary Clinton, the DNC, or the "rigging" he thinks will distract everyone before hitting Trump's claim that he (and he alone) is "breaking down the swamp."

"He is not breaking down the swamp," King scoffed. "You can look at Inspector General investigations of many of his cabinet picks all around the swamp, if you will. He's refilled it with alligators."

King then returned to the claim that everything is Hillary's fault, this time playing a clip of Rush Limbaugh parroting the same talking points, after panelist Nia Malika Henderson pointed out that Trump is in campaign mode and has an echo chamber ready to back him up.

Enter Rush Limbaugh as Exhibit 1:

LIMBAUGH: Hillary Clinton needs to be investigated. She needs to be indicted and she needs to be in jail. You talk about sour grapes. This is a woman rejected by the American people twice, rejected by her party in 2008. she had to rig the primaries against Crazy Bernie in 2016 to get the nomination. She is the last person who ought to be listened to about what ought to happen to Donald Trump.

The Limbaugh diatribe drove King to go to Mock V.

"If you listen to a lot of what [Limbaugh] says, he is talking about how this is Hillary Clinton's fault, this investigation," King observed.

"So I'm trying to figure out how while Hillary Clinton was mad at James Comey for coming out and publicly saying things that may or may not have costHillary Clinton the election, she somehow got James Comey to launch a counterintelligence investigation of the President of the United States and got all the people who work for Donald Trump -- read the Mueller report If you're a Republican voter, to cooperate with Bob Mueller and to say awful things about the president," King ridiculed.

"Hillary Clinton is that powerful?" he asked.

Point made. Well done. I wish the rest of that panel discussion had been as focused as this 2 1/2 minutes was.