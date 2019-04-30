Dan Patrick Tells Laura Ingraham Beto Is 'Light In The Loafers'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is a right-wing weasel. The former radio host has always been a right-wing weasel. When all those people were gunned down at the Pulse nightclub, he tweeted a photo with this biblical quote: "Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows." (He had to take it down because of the furious reaction.)

But he knows exactly what he's doing. So last night, when he referred to Beto O'Rourke as “so light in the loafers, he floats off the ground at times,” even Laura Ingraham knew it was trouble.

She ended the segment by asking Patrick what he meant.

“You just meant not consequential, correct? You didn’t mean any pejorative, right?” Ingraham prompted.

“No, no, no! What I mean is he flaps his arms a lot,” he said. “I meant he’s a lightweight.”

Of course you did, Dan!

He also called O'Rourke a "moron" with no substance, and complained about him supporting reparations for descendants of slaves. "The Northern part of the country, who died fighting to free slaves, should they pay reparations?"

“Whatever happened to this guy?!” Ingraham said. “What happened to this guy? Wasn’t he a little more reasonable not so long ago? Was he always this left wing?" And so on.

Oh, Laura. It must be such a cheap thrill, walking up to the line all the time and pulling back at the point where your few remaining advertisers will freak out.