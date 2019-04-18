Four Days On The Job, Trump's Interior Sec Already Charged On Ethics

Trump Appointee Sets New Land-Speed Record for Corruption!
After only 4 days on the job, the Interior Department’s office of inspector general reports that it has opened a formal investigation into ethical conflicts (ALLEGED!) by a former lobbyist for natural resources industries and newly confirmed Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.
Bernhardt is being investigated for a number of questionable ethical violations, including:
- pushing a former lobbying client’s policy goal (ALLEGEDLY!)
- blocking a science report on the harmful effects of a pesticide (ALLEGEDLY!)
- [prepare yourselves for a shock Gentle Readers!] continuing to act as a lobbyist (ALLEGEDLY!)
Somewhere, former Interior Department Secretary Ryan ‘low heels’ Zinke is smiling.
Crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors
