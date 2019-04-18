Politics
Four Days On The Job, Trump's Interior Sec Already Charged On Ethics

Hey, an oil lobbyist was confirmed as Trump's Interior Secretary four days ago, so he's not "acting" secretary. Though it looks like he's STILL a lobbyist, because why would anyone give up their "business" to take a "job" in the Trump White House?
By Tengrain
Trump Appointee Sets New Land-Speed Record for Corruption!

After only 4 days on the job, the Interior Department’s office of inspector general reports that it has opened a formal investigation into ethical conflicts (ALLEGED!) by a former lobbyist for natural resources industries and newly confirmed Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

Bernhardt is being investigated for a number of questionable ethical violations, including:

  • pushing a former lobbying client’s policy goal (ALLEGEDLY!)
  • blocking a science report on the harmful effects of a pesticide (ALLEGEDLY!)
  • [prepare yourselves for a shock Gentle Readers!] continuing to act as a lobbyist (ALLEGEDLY!)

Somewhere, former Interior Department Secretary Ryan ‘low heels’ Zinke is smiling.

