Giuliani Says IRS Audit Is Over; 'Nothing To See Here' On Trump's Taxes

During an appearance on Fox and Friends, Rudy Giuliani said that if Trump had that anything illegal with his taxes they would’ve caught him already.

Guiliani said. “The IRS has investigated his taxes. They exist to come after us if we don’t pay our taxes. We know they’re damn good and they’re confidential and they don’t leak. If they haven’t gone after him on taxes, for that six-year period, then there is nothing wrong with his taxes.”

Donald Trump had promised many times during the Republican primaries and the general election that he would release his tax returns as soon as the IRS audits were done. That is not a valid reason for not releasing your tax returns but it was the best Donald could come up with at the time and his surrogates just magnified in the media.

There’s a reason why presidential candidates release their tax returns, and Trump is the first president since Nixon’s time when a candidate refused to release them. On multiple occasions, Trump said he had no Russian investments, nor Russian monies or any other monies from foreign companies for that matter, but without inspecting his tax returns there is no proof. And as we know he lies more than any political office holder than we’ve ever seen our lifetimes.

But what Rudy just admitted is that the IRS has indeed gone through the last six years of Trump’s tax returns which is what has been requested by the Ways and Means committee.

Which also means there is no reason for Donald Trump to stonewall releasing this information at all.

Except of course if he repeatedly lied to the American people about his finances, his overall wealth, and who has helped his businesses.

Rudy finished up his comments by saying, “They want his taxes to embarrass him.” But the only way Trump would be embarrassed is if all of his previous statements have been proven to be a lie.