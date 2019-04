The Trump Inauguration Swamp Festival investigation continues...

Sam Patten, a GOP lobbyist who straw-purchased inauguration tickets for a Ukranian oligarch, lied to the Senate Intel Committee about it, and then in a claim of "computer trouble" deleted his entire Gmail Archive folder containing a reported 200,000 emails.

As usual Natasha Bertrand has the story:

Sam Patten's attorneys say he concealed a payment from a Ukrainian oligarch to Trump's inaugural because he was "blinded by a desire to accommodate his client." His lawyers also say that he "erred" in deleting 200k emails following his interview with the Senate Intel Committee. pic.twitter.com/hk7bvjCjnt — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) April 8, 2019

Oh he also tried to buy tickets to the National Prayer Breakfast, which in 2017 was FULL of Russians, remember?

Arrested Russian nationalist and @NRA lifetime member Maria Butina attending the 2017 National Prayer Breakfast. pic.twitter.com/RKLa1T2Bzx — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 16, 2018

Maria Butina wrote that Russian attendees at 2017 National Prayer Breakfast were "coming to establish a back channel of communication.” https://t.co/9Mcbg7hDuD pic.twitter.com/EuuZZYJ8M6 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 13, 2018

PRAYER BREAKFAST AS FOREIGN INFLUENCE HUB: PAUL MANAFORT's Russian intelligence-linked deputy KONSTANTIN KILIMNIK & a Ukrainian oligarch tried to buy tickets to the National Prayer Breakfast, Sam Patten claims in a memo pleading for sentencing leniency. pic.twitter.com/O4rIVZBPfc — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) April 8, 2019

ANOTHER MANAFORT DIME DROPPER: The US Atty writes in its sentencing memo that Sam Patten "was willing and able to testify about Paul Manafort’s work in Ukraine for the Opposition Bloc & related matters." pic.twitter.com/Fwro7L8Qmq — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) April 8, 2019