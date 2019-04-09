GOP Reps Suck Up To Big Pharma, Warn CEOs Not To Cooperate With Investigation

A very disturbing report getting lost in all the chaos from the purge going on at DHS broke late Monday and it has to do with some pretty blatant and egregious obstruction being committed by the Republicans in the House.

Buzzfeed broke the news that the House Republicans are "warning drug companies against complying with a House investigation into drug prices." What? Why? What are they trying to hide? I guess they are afraid of the truth coming out? Big pharma lobbyists must be blowing up the phones over on the Republican side.

Republicans Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan from the House Oversight Committee sent letters to CEOs to drug companies encouraging them to not cooperate with any investigations being conducted by the Democratic led committee. They warned them that any information they provided "could be leaked to the public" and stated that this could affect stock prices. The letters alleged that the Democrats may be trying to "collect the information in order to bring down the industry’s stock prices."

Wow. That is quite the threat.

So what is this investigation about? The House Oversight Committee is looking into how the industry sets prescription drug prices. That is it. No industry secrets.

Buzzfeed reports that "Democrats expressed bafflement at the letters." It is one thing to publicly disagree over investigations, but to actually warn people or companies to outwardly fail to comply with an investigation is unheard of. Does it rise to the level of obstruction? It should be referred to the ethics committee for review.

Republicans, the party of CEOs, lobbyists and the 1-percenters. Always obstructing, always preventing real oversight. They are the true enemy of the people.