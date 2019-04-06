Howard Schultz Gets Schooled

Howard Schultz seems to believe that America's problem of ever-widening income inequality can be solved by balancing the Federal budget. Like the current occupant in the White House, Schultz is just another conman pretending to be a savior. Instead of the nativism and racism that Trump is peddling though, this one is trying to sell the idea that all problems will be magically solved if only we could balance the budget by getting leaders of both parties together in a room and holding hands, making nice together while they figure out how to further erode the social safety net

Ali Velshi, a senior business correspondent on MSNBC and former host of CNN's Your Money knows a thing or two about economics and started rolling his eyes at this simplistic nonsense that really only serves to distract from the underlying social problems of inequity and fairness, and asked Schultz if the real "bifurcation" in America wasn't between Democrats and Republicans, but the rich (who own everything and make laws for themselves) and the rest of us who have to deal with this imbalance of power. Or as Velshi put it:

“It’s not actually about Democrats and Republican. It’s about rich people who don’t pay taxes, who don’t understand that it’s not about charity. It’s actually about wealth distribution.”



Bingo.

Source: The Contemptor

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is still toying with an independent run for the presidency for some reason. If he goes all in on the idea, he’s going to need to do a lot more homework. Specifically, he’s going to have to learn something about economic policy so that he won’t sound, as he did in an MSNBC interview on Friday, like a wind-up toy for deficit hawks who still mourn the failure of the Simpson-Bowles plan from the early Obama years. Schultz sat down with Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle for what turned out to be a contentious discussion. Velshi went at him hard on not just his vague policy ideas, but also on his eighth-grade-civics level of understanding of the current political moment in America.

↓ Story continues below ↓ Velshi seemed annoyed at Schultz’s diagnosis of a “bifurcation” in American society. Not only because Schultz is wrong that it’s a Democratic-Republican split instead of a rich-poor one, but because “a lot of Americans knew this a long time before you really rich guys started talking about how bifurcated America is and that’s where we are today. Do you get why some people don’t think you have all the answers?” Schultz then tried to pitch his diagnosis of that bifurcation’s cause, which in his mind comes from “a lack of leadership and government of two sides, Democrats and Republicans, who are unwilling to face the issues and solve America’s problem.”

Blah, blah, f*cking blah.

It's precisely these type of rich assholes you do not want in positions of power, because they do as they always do and have done. Reward themselves and their friends, while screwing everyone else.

The reviews were less than kind to Schultz.

Like Jamie Dimon and @RayDalio, @HowardSchultz displays either a remarkable lack of understanding or a willful ignorance about why our economy is bifurcated. https://t.co/gfHkiYz0pz — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) April 5, 2019

For months, the vacuous, self-impressed popinjay, Howard Schultz, has been roving the country serving up trite political pap without a scintilla of pushback.



Then he ran into Ali Velshi.



This is brutal.



Made my day, @AliVelshi



pic.twitter.com/ZjHhA6mLZV — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) April 5, 2019

What Ali Velshi is demonstrating in his annihilation of Howard Schultz is that everything is mostly gray, not black and white. The fact that Schultz can't stop selling dumbed-down concepts really shows who he is and how little he thinks of the electorate. pic.twitter.com/9Aep39Sfuh — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 5, 2019

This questioning by @AliVelshi of Howard Schultz is 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Wow. He points out that wealth stratification is global, that it's *not* a partisan divide problem. Wouldn't let Schultz squirm away. Awesome. https://t.co/QkxZjJ9JTd — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) April 5, 2019