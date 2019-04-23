Jared Kushner Amplifies Russian Propaganda At Time 100 Event

BC national security reporter Ken Dilanian on Tuesday accused Jared Kushner of “amplifying Russian propaganda” after the president’s son-in-law dismissed Russian election attacks as “a few Facebook ads.”

While appearing at a Time 100 Summit, Kushner was asked about special counsel Robert Mueller’s recently-released report on the investigation into Russian election interference.

“In the campaign we didn’t know that Russia was doing what it was doing,” Kushner told the moderator. “The notion of what they were doing didn’t even register to us as impactful.”

“You look at what Russia did, buying some Facebook ads..I think the investigations and all of the speculation that’s happened for the last two years has had a much harsher impact on our democracy than some Facebook ads,” he added.

Dilanian quickly suggested on Twitter that Kushner was aiding and abetting the Russian government.

“By falsely saying Russia’s covert campaign to interfere in our election added up to ‘a few Facebook ads,’ White House senior official Jared Kushner was amplifying Russian propaganda and arguably undermining efforts to protect future US elections from foreign interference,” Dilanian wrote.

Watch Kushner’s appearance below. [Full Video]