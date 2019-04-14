Jerrold Nadler Shoots Down Ridiculous Assertion That Barr Coverup 'Ends The Debate On Obstruction Of Justice'

CNN's Jake Tapper should know better than to even ask this question. As anyone following this corrupt administration has seen in the last few years, there's been plenty of obstruction of justice in plain sight, whether any of it rises to a level where there could be criminal indictments or not, and without seeing what's actually in the Mueller report, we don't know whether or not the only thing that saved Trump from being indicted are the Justice Department guidelines about indicting a sitting president.
While discussing the soon to be released, and likely highly redacted Mueller report with House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler, Tapper asked Nadler whether or not Barr's conclusions are going to "end the debate over obstruction of justice." Nadler reminded Tapper that it's not the Attorney General's job to make that determination. It's up to the Congress:
NADLER: Well, certainly not, especially since Attorney General Barr, before he became attorney general, wrote a long memo in which he said that a president could not obstruct justice because the president is the boss of the Justice Department, and could order it around to institute an investigation, to eliminate an investigation, and could not be questioned about that.
In other words, he thinks that, as a matter of law, a president can't obstruct justice, which is a very wild and -- theory, to which most people do not -- do not agree.
And the fact of the matter is, we should see and judge for ourselves. And that's for Congress to judge whether the president obstructed justice or not, and for the public, ultimately.
TAPPER: It's not -- it's not the bailiwick of the attorney general to decide that?
NADLER: No, it is not -- no, it is not the bailiwick of the attorney general.
He assumed it for himself. That is not the purpose of the law. And the fact is that we also need to see the report, because it may be that the -- Mueller decided not to prosecute for obstruction of justice for various reasons, that there wasn't proof beyond a reasonable on some things, but there still may have been proof of some very bad deeds and very bad motives.
And we need to see that, and the public needs to see that.
