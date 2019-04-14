Jerrold Nadler Shoots Down Ridiculous Assertion That Barr Coverup 'Ends The Debate On Obstruction Of Justice'

CNN's Jake Tapper should know better than to even ask this question. As anyone following this corrupt administration has seen in the last few years, there's been plenty of obstruction of justice in plain sight, whether any of it rises to a level where there could be criminal indictments or not, and without seeing what's actually in the Mueller report, we don't know whether or not the only thing that saved Trump from being indicted are the Justice Department guidelines about indicting a sitting president.

While discussing the soon to be released, and likely highly redacted Mueller report with House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler, Tapper asked Nadler whether or not Barr's conclusions are going to "end the debate over obstruction of justice." Nadler reminded Tapper that it's not the Attorney General's job to make that determination. It's up to the Congress: