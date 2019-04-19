Late Night Music Club With Cayucas

Their new album was released today. AllMusic:

Zach and Ben Yudin took some time to rethink their music, and with the help of producer Dennis Herring, they give their sound a significant makeover on Real Life. Polished with synths and punctuated by bigger and louder beats than any of their previous music, Cayucas' third album boasts a neon sheen that's in keeping with late-2010s pop but also remains true to their past. The Yudins are no strangers to using nostalgia as creative fodder -- Zach constructed the band's earliest songs from samples of '60s pop records -- and that continues on Real Life's songs, which are full of dreams of girls who got away, old photos tucked in dresser drawers, and places where the grass always looks greener. ...The title track is a clever, witty anthem about the pre-life crisis that occurs while waiting for "real life to begin."

It also seems to me the first anthem of Summer, 2019.

Our new album Real Life is officially out! This album was a long journey, starting in around summer ‘16 w/ a demo song for Winter Of ‘98. Here we are almost 3 years later, finally getting to share the album as a whole. Hope you enjoy 😁 pic.twitter.com/7poPpxkpzN — Cayucas (@cayucasband) April 19, 2019

