Michele Bachmann: 'No More Godly President' Than Trump

Raging Dominionist Michele Bachmann reared her head this weekend to warn listeners that the "deep state" was poised to take down the "most godly, bibical president in our lifetimes."

Presumably, Bachmann is willing to overlook the criminal behavior along with Trump's need to pay off porn stars because he is advancing the cause of evangelicals with regard to Israel, which they believe has to be destroyed to bring about the Second Coming of Christ.

First, she warned listeners that there were career employees lurking in government waiting to take Trump down. You know, those career employees of the "deep state."

"Not everyone is a part of the deep state, but you don’t need everyone," she warned. "If you have just a hundred people who are in line with the goals to advance cultural and economic Marxism or to advance the goals of Islamic jihad, for instance, and they have jobs within the federal government, they can do very serious damage.”

I'm sure that wasn't a veiled threat against Rep. Ilhan Omar, from Bachmann's home state or anything, was it?

But hey, she really wants you to pray!

“I pray according to the scripture which says we need to pray to expose, ask the Lord to expose the hidden deeds of darkness. And he has remarkable ways of doing this, where you can only say it’s the hand of God who exposes the hidden deeds of darkness," she said. "And that’s one way I would ask your listeners to pray, to please pray that God would expose these hidden deeds of darkness. And he does. Trust him, he will.”

In which case that Mueller report ought to be a hoot, right? Let's have God blow the top off the White House and expose all that dark corruption for the world to see.

If only.

Bachmann actually said this: “In my lifetime I have never seen a more biblical president than I have seen in Donald Trump." She wasn't finished though. “He is highly biblical and I would say to your listeners [that] we will, in all likelihood, never see a more godly, biblical president again in our lifetime. So we need to be not only praying for him, we need to support him, in my opinion, in every possible way that we can.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

I'm thumbing through my copy of the Bible to figure out where it says that payoffs to porn stars is sacred. Or rampant corruption. Or selling our country out to Russia. Tell me please, Michele. Did she mean "godlike" and not godly? Inquiring minds want to know.

Listen to her hypocrisy, via Right Wing Watch: