Robert Mueller Blasted AG Barr For Distorting His Report

Mueller and his team are clearly livid at how Bill Barr handled the roll out of their 448 report. From his bungled 4-page letter, declaring his client, Donald Trump, cleared of all crimes, to the heavily redacted 448-page report a month later with Barr's press conference, Barr has acted to protect Donald Trump and not as the country's Attorney General.

The Washington Post is reporting that Mueller wrote a letter in late March to Bill Barr complaining that the 4-page letter he wrote “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the Special Counsel's work. The Washington Post reports that they have a copy of the letter and were able to review it.

The letter was written immediately after Barr stated that Mueller had found no conspiracy between Trump and Russia and that Mueller had not reached a conclusion regarding whether Trump had obstructed justice.

The letter was so out of the ordinary and revealed a "dissatisfaction with the public discussion of Mueller’s work that it shocked senior Justice Department officials.".

In the letter, Mueller wrote:

“The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions. There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

The letter also requested that Barr release the entire 448-page report, introductions, and executive summaries.

The Washington Post further reports that DOJ officials were "taken aback by the tone of Mueller’s letter" and that they were surprised he expressed concerns. It is reported that Barr and Mueller spoke the day after Barr received the letter. Officials say that in the call, Mueller expressed concern "that news coverage of the obstruction investigation was misguided and creating public misunderstandings about the office’s work." Barr reportedly "took issue" with Mueller calling his letter a "summary" (it clearly was a summary, but Barr didn't like that word...whatever).

This bombshell could not come at a worse time. Barr is scheduled to appear tomorrow morning before the Republican led Senate Judiciary Committee and Thursday in front of the Democratic led House Judiciary Committee, for what was already going to be a raking over the coals. This news will add an extra layer of intensity that I do not think anyone anticipated.

Congress (Democrats) responded:

I note with interest AG Barr’s 4/10 Senate testimony. “Q: Did Bob Mueller support your conclusion? A: I don’t know whether Bob Mueller supported my conclusion.” Now it appears that Mueller objected in this 3/27 letter. https://t.co/IiK5zJYtAS — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 1, 2019

This is exactly why I said Mr. Barr should never have been confirmed in the first place. At this point he has lost all credibility, and the only way to clear this up is for Mr. Mueller to testify publicly. https://t.co/kQw9lEmdX6 — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 1, 2019

Major breaking news. And tomorrow Barr will have to answer for this at our hearing. Updating my questions! Mueller complained that Barr’s letter did not capture ‘context’ of Trump probe https://t.co/jaACIdGw1R — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 30, 2019

Why would Bill Barr flush his reputation & credibility down the toilet? I don't care.



What we should care about is that he is still in charge of @TheJusticeDept. Bill Barr should resign and then apply to be the next White House press secretary, where he can lie all he wants. https://t.co/iUQvm4Cymz — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 1, 2019

Now it is confirmed Mueller objected to the “context, nature, and substance” of Barr’s misleading summary of the report.



And the false public narrative it allowed the White House to create.



No one can place any reliance on what Barr says. We need to hear from Mueller himself. https://t.co/ET7tQxnGQG — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 1, 2019

I’m hearing that several senior republicans in Congress are finally fed up and they are quietly planning to do nothing. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 30, 2019

It will be interesting to see if Barr even shows up tomorrow.