Robert Mueller Blasted AG Barr For Distorting His Report

Mueller and his team are clearly livid at how Bill Barr handled the roll out of their 448 report. From his bungled 4-page letter, declaring his client, Donald Trump, cleared of all crimes, to the heavily redacted 448-page report a month later with Barr's press conference, Barr has acted to protect Donald Trump and not as the country's Attorney General.
The Washington Post is reporting that Mueller wrote a letter in late March to Bill Barr complaining that the 4-page letter he wrote “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the Special Counsel's work. The Washington Post reports that they have a copy of the letter and were able to review it.
The letter was written immediately after Barr stated that Mueller had found no conspiracy between Trump and Russia and that Mueller had not reached a conclusion regarding whether Trump had obstructed justice.
The letter was so out of the ordinary and revealed a "dissatisfaction with the public discussion of Mueller’s work that it shocked senior Justice Department officials.".
In the letter, Mueller wrote:
The letter also requested that Barr release the entire 448-page report, introductions, and executive summaries.
The Washington Post further reports that DOJ officials were "taken aback by the tone of Mueller’s letter" and that they were surprised he expressed concerns. It is reported that Barr and Mueller spoke the day after Barr received the letter. Officials say that in the call, Mueller expressed concern "that news coverage of the obstruction investigation was misguided and creating public misunderstandings about the office’s work." Barr reportedly "took issue" with Mueller calling his letter a "summary" (it clearly was a summary, but Barr didn't like that word...whatever).
This bombshell could not come at a worse time. Barr is scheduled to appear tomorrow morning before the Republican led Senate Judiciary Committee and Thursday in front of the Democratic led House Judiciary Committee, for what was already going to be a raking over the coals. This news will add an extra layer of intensity that I do not think anyone anticipated.
Congress (Democrats) responded:
It will be interesting to see if Barr even shows up tomorrow.
Comments