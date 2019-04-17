Rick Scott Attacks 'Socialism' But Admits He Grew Up In Public Housing

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Wednesday called on supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to leave the country.

During an interview with CNBC, Scott was asked if Sanders could be successful at winning over Trump voters with his Medicare for All plan.

CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin pointed out that people of a certain generation associate socialism with communism.

“It leads to tyranny,” conservative co-host Jack Kernen complained.

“So in many ways [socialism] is a slur and is a terrible, terrible thing,” Sorkin continued. “I think that what’s happened is there’s a whole new generation who look at the word socialism and don’t have those set of [preconceptions].”

“It’s a choice,” Scott chimed in. “Do we want a free market where kids like me — I grew up in public housing — could build companies and run for office? Or do you want the government to dictate exactly what everyone’s going to do, make all your decisions?”