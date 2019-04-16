Lawmaker: Outlaw Abortion Because Women Are 'Just Not Having Enough Babies'

Delaware state Rep. Richard Collins (R) said this week that he was sponsoring an anti-abortion bill because women are not replenishing the U.S. population quickly enough.

While speaking to WGMD-FM on Tuesday, Collins explained that he was introducing a bill that would require women to listen to the fetal heartbeat before having an abortion. A second bill would outlaw abortion after 20 weeks.

“God is moving in strange and wonderful ways, folks,” the lawmaker insisted. “Gun bills that we’ve talked about will save essentially no lives because it will have no impact on criminals getting of keeping their guns. But every single year, we kill hundreds of people in abortions.”

“You know, we have a massive problem in this country,” he continued. “Our birthrate is way, way below replacement [levels]. You know, we are just not having enough babies.”

According to Collins, women are “doing away” with their fetuses “before they have a chance to grow into these people that we need to support us.”

“These bills are very, very minor,” Collins said dismissively. “All that we’re adding is, let them see the baby moving within them and let them hear the heartbeat… Just add the ability to see it move — live action — and they say about 75% of the women will not do the abortion.”

Listen to the audio below from WGMD-FM.

In the video below, Collins explains why he’s passionate about the Bible.