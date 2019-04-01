Trump Choosing Between Top Racists, Kobach And Cuccinelli For Immigration Czar

Of course Trump wants an Immigration Czar. Of course he is having a hard time choosing from all the white nationalists he adores. He appears to have narrowed it down to two of his favorite white nationalists, though, Kris Kobach and Ken Cuccinelli. Okay, maybe Ken Cuccinelli is just a xenophobic, homophobic, anti-woman racist. I don't mean to exaggerate by calling him a white nationalist. Sorry.

But truly, who better to coordinate the agencies tasked with keeping the melanin-endowed far, far away from our lily-white women and children? Who better than Kobach, whose most recent claim to fame was his failed stint as the head of an election fraud commission (because there was no fraud — at least where THEY were looking...)? Who better than Cuccinelli, who equated immigration with amnesty, and was fine with law enforcement demanding "papers" from anyone they pleased? According to the AP, Our Dear Leader's attempts to Make America White Again have fallen short because these several departments have not always been working in concert to hold back the darkened ones.

That focus on immigration has touched on numerous government agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, State, Defense and Justice. But not all of those departments are always on the same page.

Sad!

Trump has to think hard about where he wants to position his Immigration Czar, since if the job resides in the Homeland Security Department, the Senate would have to confirm the position. So, I think we all know what will happen.

A person positioned within the White House could coordinate immigration policy across various agencies, working closely with aides who are deeply involved in immigration policy, including Stephen Miller, Jared Kushner, national security adviser John Bolton and Kirstjen Nielsen, the Homeland Security secretary.

Oh! That sounds right up either racist's alley! White House appointment it will likely be!