Trump Expected To Name Herman Cain To The Fed

(Above, 2011, Herman Cain calls himself the Koch Brothers "brother from another mother.")

It's Herman Cain, the PIZZA guy, to the Fed? Trump is allegedly waiting for a background check to come through first. Woulda been nice if he'd done the same about his son-in-law.

Still, I don't think Jared ever did this:

One of the numerous women who accused Herman Cain of sexual harassment said he put his hand up her skirt at a convention and pulled her head toward his crotch. When she objected, he said, "you want a job, right?" — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) April 4, 2019

John Amato noted last month that Cain's past history with sexual harassment charges, as well as setting up a pro-Trump, anti-impeachment super PAC, clearly endears him to The Donald.

Here at C&L we have a large and rich treasure trove of Herman Cain videos. You may recall the time he wanted Social Security to be privatized, just like they do in Chile.

Doubling down on his Uzbeckistan ignorance. And that 2006 radio ad where he suggested he votes Republican because he doesn't "snuff his own seed." As relates to 'hos." NO, really:

We already knew Donald Trump literally will not appoint anyone to a position who is not already a Fox News hack. But this is ridiculous.

Never forgot that Herman Cain may or may not have stolen his entire 2012 tax plan from Sim City https://t.co/LSGsNGfbaZ https://t.co/Fu5WHb3UrA — Alana Horowitz Satlin (@achorowitz) April 4, 2019