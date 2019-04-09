Want A Fast, Accurate, And FREE Way To File Taxes? New Bill Says No You Can't

ProPublica is waving a red flag to get taxpayers' attention. Making it illegal for the IRS to develop their own free tax-filing system is to the tax preparation industry what making it illegal to hold gun manufacturers liable was to the gun industry. They've been pushing this for years, and it looks like their dream will come true. God forbid we ever have access to the same kind of easy, free system already available in so many other countries.

Guess it's okay for everyone else to lose jobs due to automation, huh?

Call your Congress member and ask them not to vote for this bill as is, 1-202-224-3121: