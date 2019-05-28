Active Duty Service Members Seen Wearing Trump Patches

Airmen onboard the USS WASP wearing patches on their jumpsuits that read “Make Aircrew Great Again.” The patches include an image in the center in the likeness of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/rQKAyrcDte

"Morale patches" they call them.

I suppose to these airmen and women, it's all a bit of a joke. Some sort of perverse patriotism, where you glorify a president instead of your country. That's the road to authoritarianism, and it's not a joke. This **** has to stop, now.

Active-duty service members were pictured wearing Donald Trump-themed morale patches as the president made his Memorial Day address aboard the USS Wasp at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan on Monday.

The patches featured a likeness of Trump alongside the slogan “Make Aircrew Great Again.” Vivian Salama, a White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal, posted images of aircrew wearing the badges to Twitter.

Troops often wear unofficial patches, that contain tongue-in-cheek humor, to build unit morale. Caroline Orr, a reporter for the National Observer, noted how some service members had been pictured wearing the same patch since 2017.

It’s unclear where these patches originated from.

Trump caused controversy during his visit to service members in Iraq in December after he signed his campaign “Make America Great Again” hats for troops. Retired four-star Gen. Barry McCaffrey at the time described the move as “unheard of.”

