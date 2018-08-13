Trump Poses With Bikers Wearing Naked Boob Patches

President Donald Trump over the weekend gave his tacit presidential approval to a bikers wearing sexist and crude patches.

Trump on Sunday met with members of “Bikers for Trump”, who are boycotting Harley-Davidson because the motorcycle company is moving part of its production to Europe due to Trump’s tariffs on aluminum and steel.

According to The Washington Post, the president appeared with several bikers who were wearing offensive patches.

“I (heart) Guns & Titties,” reads one patch on the unidentified man’s vest. The patch features a drawing of a woman’s naked torso and breasts and a pair of handguns atop her nipples. Other patches visible in blown-up versions of images from the rain-drenched event include one that reads “This is America. We eat meat, we drink beer and we speak [expletive] English.” Another says, “Terrorist Hunting Permit.”

The Post noted that reporters were only able to see the patches with the help of camera lenses because they were positioned so far away from the president.

“Usually, staff members carefully vet people and settings where a president may be photographed to prevent any embarrassments,” the paper observed. “Although the bikers went through a Secret Service screening ahead of the meeting at Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., resort, it is not clear whether White House staff examined any of the attire.”

In one of the most pathetic photos I've ever seen, Trump poses and mugs like a jackass with a biker wearing a patch that says "I ♥ GUNS & TITTIES". pic.twitter.com/92YcvR1qyX — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 12, 2018

Maybe you should stick to your fake tough guy pose and get one of those titties and guns patches from your bud. By the way ... you ever put your fat ass on a bike? pic.twitter.com/mkHubrDOAF — Paul Murphy (@drpaul_murphy) August 13, 2018