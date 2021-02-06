'Domestic Terrorist' NYPD Cop Seen Wearing Trump Patches

So...an NYPD police officer was seen openly wearing Trump patches on her uniform last night at a protest in New York City, despite strict prohibitions against wearing any sort of political statements while on duty. It would seem that Sgt. Dana M. Martillo, shield number 26835 of Transit Division District 30 has some explaining to do.

And people wonder why the Capitol Hill riot was allowed to happen. Cops like her. Just brazen stupidity.

NYPD Sergeant Dana M. Martillo seen having Trump patches on her vest last night...anything political on the uniform is against department policy and also a terrible mask wearer



Care to comment @NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @NYPDChiefofDept @NYPDnews @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/5k9H0FKKoo — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) February 6, 2021

Spotted on an NYPD cop at a protest tonight. pic.twitter.com/3Vg9ELWYB5 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) February 6, 2021

Apparently, she likes all this overtime she's been getting recently. Shame she had to throw it all away by wearing some dumb Trump patches.