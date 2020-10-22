Misc
Comments

Miami Cop Wears 'Trump 2020' To Polling Station

The cop, later identified as Officer Daniel Ubeda, wore a coronavirus face mask that appears to say "No more bullsh**" underneath the "Trump 2020" logo.
By Ed Scarce

Even by Florida standards, this is pretty brazen stuff. The cop faces disciplinary action, though what that is remains to be seen.

Source: CBS News

A Miami police officer has been accused of intimidating voters at an early polling place, where he was pictured in uniform wearing a Trump 2020 face mask. The Miami police chief and mayor both called the officer's actions "unacceptable," and the officer faces disciplinary action.

Steve Simeonidis, the chairman of the Miami-Dade Democrats, tweeted a photo of the officer on Tuesday as he was at a polling place inside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. The photo shows the officer in full uniform — including his badge and gun — wearing a coronavirus face mask that appears to say "No more bullsh**" underneath the "Trump 2020" logo.

Simeonidis called the incident "city-funded voter intimidation," and said the officer should be suspended immediately.

At least one asshole was fine with this cop breaking the law though.

The City is promising he'll be "disciplined." Waiting....

