Miami Cop Wears 'Trump 2020' To Polling Station

Even by Florida standards, this is pretty brazen stuff. The cop faces disciplinary action, though what that is remains to be seen.

Source: CBS News

A Miami police officer has been accused of intimidating voters at an early polling place, where he was pictured in uniform wearing a Trump 2020 face mask. The Miami police chief and mayor both called the officer's actions "unacceptable," and the officer faces disciplinary action. Steve Simeonidis, the chairman of the Miami-Dade Democrats, tweeted a photo of the officer on Tuesday as he was at a polling place inside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. The photo shows the officer in full uniform — including his badge and gun — wearing a coronavirus face mask that appears to say "No more bullsh**" underneath the "Trump 2020" logo. Simeonidis called the incident "city-funded voter intimidation," and said the officer should be suspended immediately.

Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center.



This is city funded voter intimidation.



Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem — Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020

At least one asshole was fine with this cop breaking the law though.

We stand w Officer Daniel Ubeda and the police and the First Amendment. Biden supporters do everything they can to make it hard for cops#BacktheBlue #AmericaVsSocialism https://t.co/N6GmMYsFam — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) October 20, 2020

The City is promising he'll be "disciplined." Waiting....