How Rebel Wilson Took On The Ratings System And Won

The movie's tagline is, "They're giving dirty rotten men a run for their money." That could be Rebel Wilson's tagline, too.

Anne Hathaway and Wilson are co-stars in "The Hustle," which comes out on Friday, so of course, they're doing the talk show circuit. Last night Hathaway was on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and he brought up the topic of raunchiness. Apparently, there's a good deal of it in the movie, he asked her how they walked the line between the R and PG-13 rating, since she has a lot of young fans. This elicited THE most awesome feminist kick-@ss story from her about Rebel Wilson.

When the ratings board screened it, initially, the movie had initially gotten an R rating.

Not all movies have stars who were lawyers before they became actors. Rebel Wilson, however, is one such actor. She marched her bad-@ss ex-lawyer self into the Ratings Board and argued her case for why "The Hustle" should be rated PG-13. She listed all the movies starred in by MEN, who had the same number (or more) of jokes, with the same level (or worse) of raunchiness, all of which had received PG-13 ratings. She argued that there should not be a double-standard for this movie simply because the movie starred two women, and that women have every right to be as raunchy as men do. The Ratings Board agreed, and changed the rating from R to PG-13.

And THAT, kids, is how you kick the patriarchy right in the malted milk balls.