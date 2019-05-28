Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Faces

Even take the dog for a walk...
By Dale Merrill

It was on this day, May 28th in 1973, that Ronnie Lane quit the band the Faces. The bassist was replaced by Tetsu Yamauchi. Before taking the position in the bad, Testu was the fellow who took Andy Fraser's place in Bad Company.

Testu would only appear of two Faces recording. The live album, Coast to Coast: Overture and Beginners, and their band's final single which we are going to hear tonight. The songs full title, "You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything (Even Take the Dog for a Walk, Mend a Fuse, Fold Away the Ironing Board, or Any Other Domestic Shortcomings)", reach to number 12 in England. It still holds the record for the longest song-title ever to hit the UK chart.

What are you listening to tonight?


Stay With Me: The Faces Anthology (2CD)
Stay With Me: The Faces Anthology (2CD)
Artist: Faces

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.