C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Faces

It was on this day, May 28th in 1973, that Ronnie Lane quit the band the Faces. The bassist was replaced by Tetsu Yamauchi. Before taking the position in the bad, Testu was the fellow who took Andy Fraser's place in Bad Company.

Testu would only appear of two Faces recording. The live album, Coast to Coast: Overture and Beginners, and their band's final single which we are going to hear tonight. The songs full title, "You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything (Even Take the Dog for a Walk, Mend a Fuse, Fold Away the Ironing Board, or Any Other Domestic Shortcomings)", reach to number 12 in England. It still holds the record for the longest song-title ever to hit the UK chart.

What are you listening to tonight?