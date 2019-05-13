C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Tacocat

According to the hype sheet over at Tacocat's label's website

This Mess is a Place, Tacocat’s fourth full-length and first on Sub Pop, finds the band waking up the morning after the 2016 election and figuring out how to respond to a new reality where evil isn’t hiding under the surface at all—it’s front and center, with new tragedies and civil rights assaults filling up the scroll of the newsfeed every day.

The record is not all doom and gloom though. The band does show optimism on tracks such from the record such as "New World" though. It's one we can all relate too, right?

What are you listening to tonight?