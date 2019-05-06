Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Wolfmanhattan Project

The only supergroup 2019 needs.
By Dale Merrill

A trio that consists of Kid Congo Powers (The Cramps, The Gun Club), Mick Collins (The Gories, The Dirtbombs) and Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, The Chome Cranks.)

Makes for a mighty fine supergroup if you ask me. What are you listening to tonight?


Blue Gene Stew
Blue Gene Stew
Artist: WOLFMANHATTAN PROJECT
Price: $18.98
(As of 05/06/19 10:44 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.