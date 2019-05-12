Fox's Jeanine Pirro Falsely Declares That Democrats Have 'Stolen The House'

Is this a preview of what we can expect from Trump's favorite propaganda network pretending to be a "news" channel if he loses the 2020 presidential election?

Fox's "judge" Jeanine Pirro opened her show this Saturday by accusing Democrats of "stealing" the House during her "opening statement," despite the fact that Republicans are the ones who have actually rigged the game through a combination of gerrymandering and voter suppression.

Transcript:

They’ve stolen the House, the people’s House. That hallowed chamber our forefathers created to represent the people as well as be closest to the people. They hijacked it to maintain power for themselves. They don’t work for or represent you. These radicals who have forfeited their job representing you, continue to resist, create havoc and claim Constitutional crisis. “Most important, start gearing up for 2020. We need a House of Representatives that represents the people in this great nation. The people who want to remake America and maintain their own power. God help us and God help us if we elect these same people and they stay in control of our country.

Pirro also accused Democrats of being "stupid" for demanding access to the full, unredacted Mueller report, which supposedly "totally exonerates" Trump. Of course, Pirro didn't explain why they need to hide something that proves his innocence.