'Judge' Jeanine Pirro Gets Excited At The Thought Of Revenge Investigations

You would think that someone who went through law school, was a district attorney and actually sat on the bench for a county court would understand that revenge investigations are a big slide on that slippery slope towards totalitarianism.

But no, "Judge" Jeanine Pirro doesn't care about no stinkin' laws or constitutional limitations. The only thing left to do when Donald Trump is facing the ultimate bad press of the Mueller report is to immediately get his cult-like minions to start pointing fingers back at the investigators.

And that is exactly what Pirro is going to do. She gets visibly excited at the idea of the president as mob boss, paying back his enemies with investigations of their own:

"Grab your popcorn, folks. It's showtime...it's real showtime for Obama, Brennan, Clapper, Lynch, Rice, Strzok, McCabe, Rhodes and the whole cardinal Comey crime family."

The fevered brain of the aggrieved conservative is something to behold, isn't it?

(h/t Angelo Carusone of Media Matters)