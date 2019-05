Progress Pond: Warren's new slogan could be taken more than one way. (Note: Progress Pond is the successor to Booman Tribune.)

Adam-Troy Castro: Why do liberals think Trump supporters are stupid?

The Mahablog: Comparing all the Democratic Presidential candidates -- yes, all of them -- on climate change.

Yellowdog Granny: A round-up of images.

