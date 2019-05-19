Mitt Romney Is 'Troubled' By Mueller Report, Refuses To Call For Impeachment

Here's Utah Sen. Mitt Romney proving once again why he's not the profile in courage our media loves to pretend he is. Romney told CNN's Jake Tapper he was "troubled" by a lot of what he read in the Mueller report, and called his fellow Republican Justin Amash "courageous" for his call for Trump's impeachment, but like the rest of the spineless jellyfish in their party, wasn't willing to back him up.

Utah Senator and one-time Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney on Sunday said fellow Republican lawmaker, Congressman Justin Amash was "courageous" for publicly stating his belief that President Donald Trump had "engaged in impeachable conduct," but that he didn't believe in moving forward with the process of removing the president from office.

Amash issued a lengthy Twitter statement Saturday, claiming that after reading the full report on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference and possible obstruction of justice by the president, that Trump had indeed taken actions worthy of impeachment.

Appearing on CNN's State of the Union Sunday, Romney — one of the few prominent Republicans who has been openly critical of Trump — could not get behind Amash's apparent call for impeachment.

"My own view is that Justin Amash has reached a different conclusion than I have," Romney told host Jake Tapper. "I respect him, I think it's a courageous statement, but I believe that to make a case for obstruction of justice you just don't have the elements that are evidenced in this document. And I also don't believe that an impeachment call is not only something that relates to the law but considers practicality and politics, and the American people just aren't there."

The former Massachusetts governor also pointed out the significant roadblock to any attempt to impeach Trump: the Republican majority in the Senate.

"I think those that are considering impeachment have to look at the jury, which would be the Senate," he explained. "The Senate is certainly not there yet either."

Romney did admit to Tapper that he was "troubled" by much of what he read in the Mueller report.

"Everyone reaches their own conclusion," he explained. "As I read the report, I was troubled by it; was very disappointing for a number of reasons, but it did not suggest to me that this was time to call for impeachment."