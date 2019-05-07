Politics
There's No Real Question That Trump Committed Obstruction, Scarborough Says

He attacked the people who are trying to rehab Trump's image by insisting "no obstruction."
By Susie Madrak
"I've yet to talk to a prosecutor, or a former prosecutor, that didn't laugh when I said, 'Is that obstruction of justice?' 'Of course it's obstruction of justice, it would be obstruction of justice anywhere.' "

He said it was "shameful" that so many people were working to clear Trump's name, and wondered why the Trump supporters were amping up their attacks on Robert Mueller.

Scarborough said if you have a person in power, and that person tries repeatedly to get the investigators fired, it's "restating the obvious" to people that there was obstruction of justice.

"The performance of Attorney Barr last week when he twisted himself in knots and bent over backwards to make the case that it was not obstruction of justice, which flew in the face of common sense and also the legal opinions of 500 or so people who have worked in the Justice Department," he said.


