Morning Joe Does Real-Time Fact-Checking As Trump Brags About NATO Summit

This was useful. On Morning Joe, Scarborough and Mika were offering rebuttals as the tape rolled of Trump's post-NATO press conference.

"President Trump is headed to the UK right now, leaving the NATO summit the same way he started it: with false claims, attacks on allies and a clear sense that he's looking to pull the United States away from friends and toward Vladimir Putin," Mika said.

She pointed out that Trump tweeted this morning that he got NATO members to increase military spending to 4% .

"The French president had to refute that that NATO powers agreed to increase defense spending. While Macron's fact check came several minutes after the statement, we fact-checked in real time as the president lied to the world. take a look," Scarborough said.

He then proceeded to add voiceover rebuttals to Trump's lies.

This was great. I wish more news shows did it -- I might even keep the TV on if they did.