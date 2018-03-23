Rick Wilson: Mueller's Prosecutors Will 'Gut' Trump's TV Lawyers

GOP operative Rick Wilson is always fun to watch, because he despises Trump and never minces words. Last night, he set host Don Lemon back on his heels when asked about Trump hiring Fox News yakker Joe DiGenova as his newest attorney.

"Rick, don't you think this is media war or maybe as theories?" Lemon asked.

"It appears he has assembled a team of TV lawyers and TV spinners who are going to spin the story about how Mueller is, you know, corrupt and everyone is corrupt. Isn't it more than that than, what they're actually going to do in the courtroom or behind the scenes as attorneys?"

"Well, the problem for the whole theory of a reality TV set of lawyers is that Robert Mueller has a team of pipe-swinging, knee-breaking actual prosecutors," Wilson said.

"And they're going to chew these guys up and spit them out. They're going to take a Joe DiGenova, who haven't practiced law for quite some time, I understand -- they're going to gut them. They're going to roll them over and spank them. This isn't going to be a fair fight. Because Robert Mueller has people who actually know things and built a case.

"And they're going to win this war and not win it on Sean Hannity bellowing louder than anyone else on TV. That may move the Trump base, but I think it's not going to have a lot of impact at all on this case. He's rolled up mobsters with great attorneys before.

"So I really don't think this is going to be something that Donald Trump picking a guy because he can fight well on Fox TV and scream conspiracy about the FBI or the DOJ and the government, the deep state. you know, it's -- this is the Trump idea that the world is reality television when there's actually reality outside of reality television," Wilson concluded.

"What a wordsmith you are. Everyone on the screen is like 'oh, my gosh, did he really just say that?' " Lemon said.

Yes, he did.