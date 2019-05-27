Home
Misc
5/27/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Would You Announce How Much Debt You Have On YouTube?
These people did. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Is this a case of Too Much Information, or is it cathartic and worthwhile?
Open thread below...
Misc