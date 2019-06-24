2020 Democratic Hopefuls Roll Out Sweeping Policy Proposals

Three Democratic 2020 hopefuls have rolled out major policy initiatives ahead of this week's debates.

Senator Bernie Sanders proposes to wipe out all student debt on the books - $1.6 Trillion - by imposing a tax on Wall Street that is projected to raise $2 trillion over 10 years. Sanders proposes to wipe out all student debt on the books, including private and graduate school debt. Sanders' proposal also includes making public universities, trade schools and community colleges tuition-free going forward.

Sanders' full proposal is here.

Beto O''Rourke proposes a "war tax" to pay for veterans' benefits.

O'Rourke proposes a tax on households which will be earmarked in a trust fund to cover health care of the veterans of any newly-authorized wars:

Households making less than $30,000 per year would pay $25; those making less than $40,000 would pay $57; those making less than $50,000 would pay $98; those making less than $75,000 would pay $164; those making less than $100,000 would pay $270; those making less than $200,000 would pay $485; and those making more than $200,000 would pay $1,000.

O'Rourke's full proposal is here.

Governor Jay Inslee says his federal government would end all ties between the government and the fossil fuel industry. Inslee proposes an end to tax breaks for oil companies, banning all drilling and extraction on federal lands and beneath federal waters, and closing the revolving door between oil lobbyists and the federal government.

“The climate reduction goals simply cannot be achieved unless America as a nation is prepared to take on the greatest and most powerful special interests that are holding back our clean energy future,” Inslee wrote.

Inslee's full policy paper is here.