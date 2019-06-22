'America's Deadly Immigration Policy' Summed Up In Two Heart-Wrenching Minutes

Brave New World creates films intended to drive home a point in a short period of time. "Families Torn Apart: America's Deadly Immigration Policy" does just that about our Abuser-In-Chief's masochistic policy targeting migrant children, toddlers, and babies.

Like the violent narcissist he is, Trump had America convinced he was pitted to sic ICE on immigrant families with raids around the country beginning tomorrow morning. Like the entitled brat who expects to be praised for his restraint and good deeds, he has postponed those raids for two weeks. (Funny, he did that with Iraq, too, did he not?)

In the meantime, children, babies, are barely existing in what are termed "freezers" and "dog pounds," sleeping on concrete, going weeks without bathing or brushing their teeth because they have no soap or toothbrushes, and no one to care for them or hold them except one another. They've been torn from their parents because their parents walked and carried them hundreds, sometimes thousands of miles to be in America, where they were hoping for a safer, happier life than the one they left. And this is what Trump and the Republicans in this nation mete out to them.

As a result, six children have died. Thousands have been sexually abused in these detention camps. Thousands are kept in solitary confinement if they're LGBQT+, or for other reasons having nothing to do with breaking any rules.

This was supposed to be just a short post encouraging readers to watch the short video by Brave New World. Well, now it's a longer post, and it's imploring you to watch the video. Not only that, I'm listing here the calls to action the organization asks to help spread the word, and potentially put a stop to these atrocities.

After you watch the film, share it with:

Three elected officials. Find your federal representatives here. Send them an email, call their office or tweet at them.

Two local news outlets. Write an op-ed and share the video with members of your local media.

One friend or family member. Help spread the word and ask them to share.

A fuller list of action items can be found on Brave New Films' Action Page, which can be found here.