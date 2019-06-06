C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Grant Green

Hard bop. Soul jazz. Bebop. Those are just a few of the idioms jazz guitar genius Grant Green played during his life.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri on this day, June 6th in 1935, Grant's first pro gig's were at the age of 13 as a member of a gospel combo. By his mid-twenties, he had played with some of the most respected names in jazz such as Elvin Jones, Lou Donaldson, Hank Mobley and Bobby Hutcherson to name a handful.

Grant's first album as a bandleader came out in 1961. Titled Grant's First Stand, it's just a peek at cool at the cool the cat exuded.

What are you listening to tonight?