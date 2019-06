It is time for Susan Collins to GO.

The Democratic Speaker of Maine's House of Representatives is in the race to kick Collins out.

Sara Gideon has made her formal campaign announcement for U.S. Senate.

In her first campaign ad, she hits Susan Collins for her Kavanaugh vote.

She also zooms in on the opioid crisis and ensuring health care for all Mainers.

Go Sara!

I want to see AT LEAST 100,000 follow Democrat @SaraGideonME today. She is taking on Susan Collins. Collins sold us ALL out. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 24, 2019

Sara Gideon enters the race against Susan Collins in #mesen #MEpolitics — her message is all about getting things done, likely setting up a contrast between a productive Maine lege session and the...let’s say lack of activity in the US Senate pic.twitter.com/iIor0kuSOP — Drew Gerber (@dagerber) June 24, 2019