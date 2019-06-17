Jon Stewart Spanks Senator McTurtle -- Hard

Jon Stewart is not a man to be dismissed, especially when his mission is so critical to so many lives. And so it stands to reason that he wasn't going to let Mitch McConnell's "it's all good, go away" message stand.

Stewart popped up (literally) on Stephen Colbert's Late Show to respond. Strongly.

At the end, Stewart put the blowtorch to Mitch's turtle act and a paddle to his butt:

So, if you want to know why the 9-11 community is bent out shape over these past -- let's call it 18 years -- meet with them. Tomorrow, as soon as possible and don't make them beg for it. You could pass this thing as a standalone bill tomorrow. Meet with them. I beg you, meet with them. You know what? If you're busy, I get it. Just understand, the next time we have a war, or you're being robbed, or your house is on fire and you make that desperate call for help, don't get bent out of shape if they show up at the last minute with fewer people than you thought were going to pay attention and don't actually put it out. Just sort of leave it there smoldering for another five years because that's how shit's done around here, mister. I'm sure they'll put it out for good when they feel like getting around to it. No offense.

Ouch.