McConnell Dismisses 'Bent Out Of Shape' Jon Stewart's Anger

Mitch McConnell had a little sit-down with Fox & Friends to chat about the Senate, and whatever might be on their minds earlier this morning.

When the hosts brought up Jon Stewart's fury at Republicans who dither around every time with the 9-11 responders fund, McConnell was sanguine, dismissing Stewart as looking for a reason to be angry, and wondering why he was "all bent out of shape."

Stewart was interviewed on Fox News Sunday. “I want to make it clear that this has never been dealt with compassionately by Senator McConnell,” Stewart said. “He has always held out until the very last minute and only then, under intense lobbying and public shaming has he even deigned to move on it.”

McConnell, of course, dismissed that, saying it would be taken care of, that they had always taken care of it even when it came to the last minute, and it would be again.

Jon Stewart is right to keep pushing. McConnell has taken up no legislation sent over by the House, and the bill heading to the floor of the House authorizes full funding for the 9-11 first responders through 2090, guaranteeing full funding with no further renewals. There is absolutely no reason for anyone to believe McConnell will take up that bill. None at all.

Hold him to it.