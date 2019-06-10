Kamala Harris, Prosecutor Of Fraudster Trump

Kamala Harris in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, notes her career as a prosecutor and then says this about the so-called president:

KAMALA HARRIS: ...we need to prosecute the case. And I’m gonna tell you: there is a rap sheet full evidence to make the case? Let’s look at what happened.

He promised healthcare and then he tried to rip healthcare aware from millions of people. What’s that called? Health care fraud.

He said he was for working people, then he passed a tax bill benefiting the top 1% and the biggest corporations in this country. That’s tax fraud.

He believes the president of Russia and a North Korean dictator over the word of the American intelligence community. Securities fraud.

And then he claims to be the best president we’ve seen in a generation. Well, I say let’s call Barack Obama because that’s identity fraud.