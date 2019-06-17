'Lifestyle Guru' Gets Twitter Beat Down For 'White Woman Problems' After She Goes Berserk At Target Checkout

A self-described "lifestyle guru" and TV host is coming under fire after she raged on Twitter about problems purchasing items at Target.

In a tweet on Saturday, Meaghan Mooney demanded Target "make good" after she was not able to immediately purchase a cart filled with goods.

"I just filled my l cart w/ hundreds of $ of merch I need TODAY, but REGISTERS ARE DOWN GLOBALLY???" Mooney wrote. "And NOW after I begging your staff to put my items on hold, I only have till EOD?? 1 inconvenience after the next. How will you be making good w us consumers?!"

Hey @Target — I just filled my l cart w/ hundreds of $ of merch I need TODAY, but REGISTERS ARE DOWN GLOBALLY??? And NOW after I begging your staff to put my items on hold, I only have till EOD?? 1 inconvenience after the next. How will you be making good w us consumers?! #Target pic.twitter.com/4KQTtdNv0M — Meaghan Mooney (@MeaghanMooney1) June 15, 2019

The tweet hit a nerve on Twitter, where some users wished Mooney, who works for NBC 10, would put the same amount of energy into social justice efforts. Many commenters offered "thoughts and prayers" to the lifestyle guru.

Read some of the tweets below.

This is Meaghan. She was briefly inconvenienced by a failure of technology, and probably got mad at a bunch of workers just trying to get through the day. So, she went on social media and complained about it. Don't be like Meaghan. And always be kind to your friends in retail. — bucky barnes deserved better, Marvel (@theycallmeVLM) June 15, 2019

It's not their fault. My husband put the things in our over filled cart back, took less than 10 min, & left. Be a human. — Natasha Medina (@natasha_medina) June 15, 2019

Thoughts and prayers Meegin during this horribly difficult time for you. — Jennifer (@gavinrose) June 15, 2019

White women and their white women problems pic.twitter.com/THfnzBnmLg — Pugnado 🐾 (@LuvPug) June 16, 2019

So you needed them today and they have you until the end of today to make your purchase after they FIXED THE TECHNICAL PROBLEMS THEY HAD ALL OVER THE WORLD... and you are complaining like a brat... umm pic.twitter.com/tZ5BLFRGpX

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Jenna 🆎 (@JennaTVLover) June 16, 2019

I NEED this merch TODAY and Target is ONLY giving me until the end of TODAY to SPEND my HUNDREDS of DOLLARS pic.twitter.com/KyZlXPspbK — Cate The Great Fake (@RealFakeCate) June 15, 2019

If there is one thing that will improve a low paid retail worker’s worst day, it’s the Fancy TV Lady Now With 100% More Privilege shaming them on the twitters for something totally beyond their control.



Do better. — Julie Fugett (@jfug_) June 16, 2019

Wow. Sounds like some serious anger issues to me. — Robert Stinnett (@robertstinnett) June 15, 2019

I used to work at target it was people like you during the day that would make me get anxiety to go to work. We're humans and try our best to make everyone happy. I'm sure the employees are already dealing with a lot of stress today and then have you taking it out on them. SAD — Ariel Schmelzer (@ArielSchmelzer) June 15, 2019

God forbid you can’t buy what you want at Target! The whole world is gonna end !!!! You sound so entitled and negligent. They’re doing their best. — Peter ⚡️ (@SuperduperPETA) June 15, 2019

Maybe find better things to be mad about? @Target Keep it up! This random outage will not stop me from shopping there and being respectful to the employees! — John Trevino (@JT_Tres) June 15, 2019

I have a better idea...



Stop being an entitled consumerist who blames store workers for what was obviously a mistake the company had little to no control over. Shit happens... adjust. — Kristen Brophy (@flashback696) June 16, 2019

Right! Sounds like a first world problem. Give the poor employees a break. I’m sure they too would rather have things running smoothly right now. Hang in there Target employees!!! #targetapocalypse2019 — Herb Gardener (@TheHerbGardener) June 15, 2019

OMG I’m so sorry! Have you tried reaching out to FEMA? Thoughts and prayers. — Jose Ayala (@MayorJose5K) June 15, 2019

Same thing happened to me, I told the employees who were apologizing profusely, because you know, it's not their fault and could do nothing about it, to not worry about it and I put my own things back.



Imagine not being a POS.



Nice job @Target employees in Palatine, IL. pic.twitter.com/X80XKO229M — Born on Third (@BornOnThirdCubs) June 16, 2019

So you need the stuff *all caps* TODAY but you’re mad they’re only holding the stuff until...today pic.twitter.com/OVF2KEhp7V — jennifer sherry (@jennifer_sherry) June 15, 2019

I guess "Healthy Lifestyle Guru" doesn't involve managing your seething anxiety over a minor inconvenience. — A sun, but at night (@fiddlecub) June 15, 2019