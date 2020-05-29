Fox News Goes Berserk Over Twitter Flagging Trump's Violent Tweet

As usual, Mango Mussolini the tin-pot dictator is more worried about himself and his cult of supporters than the coronavirus death toll.

So he took time away from his cable news viewing hours -- to sign an executive order that pretends to attack social media companies.

His lie about mail-in voting was unconscionable for any actual sitting US president, but a typical day for the Orange Julius.

And George Floyd was murdered by two Minnesota police officers. The cops were not arrested, protests broke out in Minnesota and, again as usual, Trump had to weigh in in a most despicable manner.

He threatened to shoot the protesters to protect the personal property. Trump values property above life and liberty. And lest we forget: if these were white Proud Boy protesters or Neo-Nazis, he'd never threaten violence against them.

In keeping with their new policy Twitter pasted a notice over Trump's tweet, but still made it available to read.

This was too much for Fox News and F&F's co-host Brian Kilmeade. Brian went ballistic.

Ignoring that Donald Trump is the so-called POTUS with a reported almost 80 million Twitter followers, and that he has incredible influence over many of his sycophants, Brian wondered if Twitter was censoring anyone else and only targeting their dear lord and savior.

Kilmeade said, "I’m just wondering, was the president the only one around the world on planet Earth to do something that Twitter now feels as though they have to redirect towards what they think is additional facts? Or that incite violence?”

He continued, " I find it unbelievable they’re taking on the president and they don’t feel compelled, that I can see, to take on outlaw countries..."

What a myopic jack-off.

Kilmeade passed off to guest host Emily Compagno and said, "It's getting personal quick."

Compagno replied, "That’s exactly right, Brian, and I think any notion that Twitter had any type of neutrality at all is just blown out the window now that they’ve done this again tonight. It sort of pierces their credibility to the fact of putting them on some type of elementary school playground?

"They're obviously all about attacking the president, " she said.

Trump's Twitter feed has been a vast wasteland of the vilest content imaginable. It's coming from the person who has claim to be the President of the United States. Finally, Twitter took action.

Again, the idea that conservatives are being "targeted" by social media companies is a lie.

As the data reports:

But data from Facebook, the world's largest social media company, pours cold water on the assertion that conservative voices are being silenced. In fact, according to CrowdTangle, a data-analytics firm owned by Facebook, content from conservative news organizations dominates Facebook and often outperforms content from straightforward news organizations.

These Fox News hosts aren't the least bit upset that Trump threatened to shoot and murder Minnesota protesters, but they were happy to be paid to defend Trump's disgusting behavior.

During the 2016 general election, Trump had said that even if he shot somebody his supporters would be behind him. It now appears that if he did order the military to shoot protesters, he'd have an entire Cable News Network to defend him.