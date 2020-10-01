Media Bites
Fox And Friends Panders To Mango Mussolini About Second Debate Mic

"They" can't possibly turn off a microphone, can "they"?
By Frances Langum
by Frances Langum
As we reported earlier today, it appears Mango Mussolini was deliberately trying to induce a stutter response from Joe Biden.

Classy!

The moment the "shitshow debate" ended it was clear to everyone outside of Team Asshole that a repeat of that evening must. never. happen. What to do? After all, there's advertising revenue to consider! Will no one think of the cable news networks?

So "not having any more debates" was quickly nixed, and the Debate Commission has since posited "turning off the microphone of a person who interrupts."

Some random person, not anyone in particular.

They could just silence the microphone of the person whose turn it was not. The kindergartener-in-chief won't even comprehend that rule.

Steve Doocy knows he has one viewer, so his panties were in a twist over the microphone issue. ""In this country, we want to hear what both of those men have to say."

Doocy doesn't seem to understand the term "moderator."

"The guy who pushes it [the mute button], you're going to wonder what was his agenda. It becomes way too complicated."

No, Steve. "It's Biden's turn to talk" isn't "way too complicated." Except for the only viewer you're talking to.

h/t Bobby Lewis

UPDATE: But of course.

