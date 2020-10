The reason I'm posting this latest Project Lincoln ad is not because it's hard hitting, or amusing. It's because of the disgusting realization that Trump's behavior during the debate was deliberately aimed at triggering Joe Biden's stutter.

And that's why this ad is the perfect thing to illustrate the generosity of spirit that grew out of Biden's struggle to overcome his own disability. Just a reminder: Democracy isn't the only thing on the ballot. Decency is.