New Project Lincoln Ad Features Former GOP Chair: 'I Choose America'

A new Project Lincoln ad features former GOP chairman Michael Steele, talking about why he's voting for Joe Biden. It's paired with an op-ed he has on NBCNews.com this morning:

I, of course, disagree with Biden on many issues and policies, sometimes vigorously; and it is my fervent hope that he will pursue policies that will help our country heal. But this election is not about those issues or policies. Rather, it is about the course of a nation and the character of her people reflected in the leader they choose. I am asking my fellow Americans to consider what is in your best interests, and not Donald Trump’s. In 1860, the Democratic nominee Stephen Douglas, anticipating a Lincoln victory, spent the campaign’s final months traveling throughout the South, calling for unity. After Lincoln’s win, Douglas conspicuously demonstrated that, notwithstanding their political differences, he was part of the loyal opposition, and strongly supported the incoming president’s efforts to bring the country together. Above all, he chose to do what was best for the country. As I’ve reflected on matters of leadership, decency, and constitutional norms I am reminded of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who said “a man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true.” Character matters. Our vote matters. The leader we choose matters. I cannot be silent, and I hope neither can you because we know a vote for Joe Biden is what is best for our country — because America matters.

Yeah, well.

I don't mind the never-Trumpers when they acknowledge the really destructive ideas they sold to their voters. Steele isn't one of them. His extended piece (go read it) is all about how he was right to be a Republican, these other people ruined it but not me, blah blah blah. Whatever.

I'm willing to cut some degree of slack on the assumption that at least some people do change, but people who are still protecting their potential viability as Republicans ("building lifeboats," as Driftglass calls it)?

F*ck 'em, and the horse they rode in on.