New Project Lincoln Ad Features Sully Sullenberger: 'Vote Him Out'

An American hero talks about Trump's failure of leadership.
By Susie Madrak

Project Lincoln's/VoteVets partnered for this new ad which features hero pilot Sully Sullenberger in a pointed attack at Donald Trump's lack of leadership.

TRANSCRIPT:

Leadership is not just about sitting in the pilot seat. It's about knowing what you're doing and taking responsibility for it. Being prepared, ready, and able to handle anything that might come your way.

I've been flying over this country for 53 years -- 53 years of flights you'd never heard about and one that you've heard everything about. They're calling it 'Miracle On The Hudson.' Everyone on board, 155 people make it out alive.

My whole life prepared me for that moment. From my father, a Naval officer in World War II, I learned the awesome
responsibility of command. From my service as an Air Force officer and a fighter pilot, I knew that serving a cause greater than oneself is the highest calling.

And it's in that highest calling of leadership that Donald Trump has failed us so miserably, now it's up to us to overcome his attacks on our very democracy knowing nearly a quarter million Americans won't have a voice, casualties of his lethal lies and incompetence.

Eleven years ago, I was called to my moment. Now we are all called to this moment. When you look down at our beautiful, boundless country, you don't see political divisions. It reminds us of who we are and what we can be.
That we are in control of this nation's destiny.

All we have to do is vote him out.

